Call goes out for more volunteers to support NHS teams at Northamptonshire Covid-19 Vaccination Centre

An urgent plea has gone out for more volunteers to support NHS teams delivering Covid-19 booster jabs in Northamptonshire.

The Royal Voluntary Service has provided stewards at the Moulton Park Vaccination Centre since the rollout began in January.

But more are needed as medics turn their attention to giving booster jabs to the over-50 and the most vulnerable.

Volunteers have helped the NHS deliver more than one million Covid jabs in Northamptonshire

RVS director Sam Ward said: “The extraordinary support of volunteers has already helped the NHS to deliver vaccinations to 85 percent of adults, but the job is not done yet and the fight against Covid is not over.

"Any time you can offer will ease pressures on your local NHS staff and will make an invaluable difference to the vaccine rollout in Northamptonshire.

"Join us and together we can get the jabs done and save lives this winter.”

Northamptonshire NHS staff have delivered more than one million first and second doses of Covid vaccines since rollout began in December.

Booster jabs are now available for people most at risk from Covid-19 who have already had two doses of a vaccine. The NHS will let you know when it's your turn to have one.

If you have been contacted by the NHS to say that you are eligible for a booster dose, you can book your appointment now or visit selected local drop-in services.

■ Click HERE for latest details on how to book vaccination appointments and drop-in clinics across the county.

Volunteer stewards support medical teams with the efficient and safe movement of patients through vaccination sites, ensuring that social distancing measures are in place and identifying people who require additional support.

They ease pressures on hard-working clinical staff and are set to be a valuable asset to the NHS as the change of seasons brings the additional difficulties of flu this winter.

Anybody interested can sign up at nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk. Expenses are covered and experience or qualifications are required and a full briefing is provided on site.

One volunteer, Nicola Wellband, said: “The experience of being a steward volunteer is one of absolute satisfaction and I get a glow of pride whenever someone says ‘thank you for all you are doing’.

"There have been profound, funny, heart-warming moments on every shift and I finish each session knowing that I’ve helped people move one step closer to hopefully beating this pandemic.