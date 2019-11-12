Corby charity football fundraiser for air ambulance that saved 'miracle' nephew

Meet Spurs legends

Newly-formed Northants Spurs official supporters club has invited ex-Tottenham team-mates Graham Roberts and Micky Hazard to an evening of 'banter from White Hart Lane'.

The evening is being held at Corby Town Supporters' Club on Saturday, November 16, with profits from the raffle and silent auction going to the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

Spurs fan and organiser Steve Aitken, whose nephew Jamie was airlifted by WNAA, said: "He's a miracle. He was bleeding out at the side of the road. He was airlifted to the trauma unit in Coventry and was in an induced coma for two weeks. None of us expected him to survive.

Jamie in hospital

"It's our first year as a supporters club and we like to do things for charity. I suggested that we chose the air ambulance for the fundraiser because it's so personal to me."

Construction worker Jamie Burnett was severely injured in 2014 while working on the A14 in Kettering when hit was run over by a dumper truck.

He was taking a rest period when the wheel of a truck pinned his left leg to the ground while his right one was twisted, breaking in three places.

Colleagues called 999 and made tourniquets of their shirts and nine minutes later, East Midlands Ambulance Service arrived - they called the air ambulance for support.

Jamie with his dad Andrew.

Initially taken to Kettering General Hospital to receive an emergency blood transfusion, he was then flown to the major trauma centre at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.

On Saturday former team-mates and Micky Hazard and Graham Roberts, who won the FA Cup and UEFA Cup with the North London club in the early 1980s, will be guests of honour.

Jamie will be attending the event even thought he is a Manchester United fan.

Steve, who has supported Spurs since 1967, said: "They are Spurs legends and have won various trophies. I've seen them each separately at events and they are very witty with a lot of tongue-in-cheek stuff. They open your eyes to what happens behind the scenes.

"We're having a silent auction with a guy who brings Spurs memorabilia and we'll have a raffle with all the usual prizes supported by local businesses."

Micky Hazard played for Tottenham Hotspur from 1980 and was a member of the team that won the 1982 FA Cup and UEFA Cup in 1984.

He also played for Chelsea, Portsmouth and Swindon Town before returning to Tottenham. He retired in 1995.

Graham Roberts joined Tottenham Hotspur in 1980, winning two FA Cups and a UEFA Cup in 1984 as well as scoring in the second leg of the final against Anderlecht, and then scoring his penalty as Spurs won the final on a shootout.

After a move to Rangers in 1986 where he won the Scottish Premier Division and the Scottish League Cup he returned to Chelsea seeing out his playing career with West Bromwich Albion.

Micky Hazard and Graham Roberts are appearing on Saturday, November 16 from 7pm to 11pm.

Tickets for the event to be held at Corby Town Supporters' Club, NN17 2FB, are £20 for members and £30 for guests.