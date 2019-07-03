Care home in Wellingborough rated 'Good' by care watchdog

A focus on personal choice has earned Wellingborough's Southwood House care home a ‘Good’ rating by care inspectors.

The care home for people with learning disabilities was rated 'Good' overall as well as in each area of inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The Sanctuary Supported Living home, in Doddington Road, provides 24-hour residential care and support to those with learning disabilities. It was praised for its “safe and happy” atmosphere among residents and for its staff’s understanding of how to keep people safe from harm and abuse.

The home was also praised for its awareness of how to raise concerns of poor or abusive practice.

Inspectors also noted how relatives are involved in reviewing how care is delivered to meet residents’ individual needs and that their consent was obtained before any care was provided.

Residents are also supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives, the care home said.

The report noted the home’s use of regular house meetings to discuss ideas or any proposed changes that would affect everyone living at the service.

Also picked up on was the promotion of personal independence, with residents supported to cook more, purchase food items and clean their flats.

One resident told inspectors: “The staff are fantastic, I rely on them to help me with most things and I never feel rushed or that I am a burden.”

Another added: “I am safe; I get all the support I need, and I trust the staff."

Southwood House's services manager Tricia Galloway said: “We’re delighted to see the hard work our team puts in, and the importance we place on personal choice and autonomy reflected in the findings of the report.

“We will be looking to build on the positive response of this report and continue to provide ever higher quality of care for our residents.”