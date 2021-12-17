Brain injury survivors receive Christmas hampers from Northamptonshire charity and law firm

Adults living with an acquired brain injury in Northamptonshire are receiving a personalised hamper this Christmas.

Irthlingborough-based brain injury charity, Headway East Northants, is sending out the hampers following the support of UK law firm, Shoosmiths. The 40 brain injury survivors who use Headway East Northants' services will receive a hamper full of festive treats.

Centre manager at Headway East Northants, Claire Phillips, said: “We were delighted to receive Shoosmiths’ offer of support which is enabling us to gift a personalised Christmas hamper to our clients and their families.

Janine Willis, Claire Phillips and Terry O’Keefe.

“As we all know, it has been another challenging year and due to Covid-19 we were unable to take everyone out for Christmas lunch. However, with Shoosmiths’ funding, we can continue to spread some joy during the festive period.”

Headway East Northants operates an activity centre facility in Irthlingborough.

The charity was established in 1999 as an affiliation of Headway UK, the brain injury association. It provides a range of services for people aged 18 and over, who have an acquired brain injury in East Northamptonshire, including counselling, education and respite care, with support also provided to their families.

Shoosmiths was founded in Northampton in 1845. The firm now operates 13 offices across the UK.

Partner and joint head of Shoosmiths’ Northampton office, Sharine Burgess, added: “Headway East Northants provides critical services to those living with an acquired brain injury as well as their families.

"Alongside Headway UK, the charity is helping people to move forward after suffering a brain injury, enabling many to improve their quality of life and gain new independence.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Headway East Northants - making sure that those who use its services receive a festive hamper this Christmas.”