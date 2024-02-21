2nd Year Nursing Student Crypto Wizard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amidst the turmoil of strikes and growing unease over insufficient pay, Masango has introduced an innovative solution: the Nurse Coin Token and NFT, designed to bolster the welfare of NHS heroes and their families.

The Nurse Coin Token is not merely another entry into the crypto and NFT market; it stands as a symbol of solidarity and gratitude for the relentless work of healthcare professionals.

With over half of the transactional income earmarked as direct support to NHS staff, the initiative aims to alleviate financial pressures through assistance with childcare and medical expenses.

Lets Empower our Health Care Heroes

Moreover, the project extends its reach to the very core of healthcare, pledging to use proceeds for the development of much-needed care homes and hospices.

NHS staff will also benefit from tangible support with the strengthening of food banks across the UK, and the token will serve as a key to a variety of discounts on goods and services, easing daily life for those who give their all to care for others.

The economic underpinnings of the Nurse Coin are solid, backed by real assets to ensure reliability and maintain value, incorporating a deflationary model intended to promote long-term growth and stability.

The ambition is grand, with an initial target of launching 20,000 NFTs to create a $1 million liquidity pool, laying the groundwork for a sustainable support system on OpenSea.com

In a parallel effort, the launch of a merchandise line at www.savethenhs.shop promises that half of all profits will flow back into this heartfelt project, reinforcing the cycle of investment and care.

Coupled with an Indiegogo Fundraiser page aiming to raise a target $100 000. For every dollar donated, participants will be guaranteed to receive 4,000 Nurse Coin Tokens via airdrop when the coin is Minted and put into circulation.

This narrative is not just another story; it is a ground-breaking stride in community support and the application of modern technology to uplift the very people who stand on the front lines of our health services.

It's a tale that deserves a spotlight, offering a glimpse into a future where innovation and compassion walk hand in hand, ensuring a brighter tomorrow for the valiant staff of the NHS.

