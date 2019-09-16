Wellingborough infant school’s library woodland wonderland

Pupils of a Wellingborough school were amazed as their newly transformed £5,500 library was revealed.

Funding had been provided by FOSBS (Friends of St Barnabas School) from their fundraising efforts.

Reading for pleasure

The children at St Barnabas Church of England School had been unable to use the facility with the space under wraps.

However, the new-look library was oficially opened to the school community accompanied by gleeful expressions and much approval on Friday (September 13).

Cutting the ribbon, Duncan Mills, CEO of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust to which St Barnabas School belongs, said: “Reading is so very important.

“Reading to learn but also reading for pleasure.”

Looking around the library

Children and guests, including 12 Year 3 Freeman’s Endowed Academy pupils who had left in the summer, were allowed to wander through the re-imagined woodland-themed library, some open-mouthed with amazement.

Replacing the conventional library layout there is a wooden seating area, colour-changing LED lights, tree trunk-topped shelves and comfortable vinyl log pouffes.

Headteacher of St Barnabas Sue Campbell said: “It’s a complete transformation and we’ve been completely amazed.

“Before it was just shelves of books around the outside with tables in the middle, now it’s like stepping into a woodland wonderland.

Amazed

“It’s jaw-dropping, the parents who came to have a look on Friday were very impressed.”

All the classes in the school are named after British wildlife with the reading glade complementing the theme.

Adding to the celebrations was the presentation to the school of the Primary Geography Quality Mark Bronze Award, by the Geographical Association.

Geography lead Caroline Bovenzi said: “It’s been a lot of hard work over about one and a half years. I’m going to have a rest now and think about going for our silver award.”

Duncan Childs CEO of The Peterborough Diocese Education Trust with some of the pupils

Mrs Campbell added: “Geography is a foundation subject about where we live and the environment.

“We already have a bronze RE Quality Mark and we are working towards our silver. It helps us to upskill our teachers and provide a broad and balanced curriculum.

“The new library also declares our school’s Christian values: kindness, forgiveness, love, respect, honesty and obedience.

“Everyone just wants to go into the library, it’s so inviting.”