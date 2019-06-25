Wellingborough district school wins prestigious UK award

Staff and pupils at Grendon Primary School are celebrating after they won a significant award.

The Wellingborough district school, in the village's Main Road, saw off competition from across the UK to be named Primary School of the Year in the TES Schools Awards 2019.

Left to right: comedian Harry Hill, Dame Alison Peacock, deputy headteacher Charlotte French, headteacher John Wayland, teacher Holly Steed and teacher Lucy Jenkinson.

They were presented with their award by comedian Harry Hill in London on Friday (June 21).

Just after they won headteacher John Wayland said: “It feels amazing. The pupils were so excited this morning when we said we were going to London for the awards ceremony.

"They’re going to be ecstatic when they know the school has won."

Judges were impressed by the school's innovative curriculum where pupils are immersed in learning around the central theme of a country, helping them to develop into global citizens.

Headteacher John Wayland picks up the award.

When learning through the theme of Brazil pupils were so moved by the issue of Amazonian deforestation that they sought action by directly lobbying the Brazilian government and were invited to the Brazilian embassy in London to challenge the minister for climate change.

The school was also recognised for its mentoring programme with a difference, using a scheme run by pupils for pupils.

A school spokesman said: "Pupils are given the autonomy to explore their own lines of enquiry and translate the skills they acquire into meaningful actions to create real and significant impact at a local, national and international level."

The programme also sees pupils trained in helping classmates to self-assess, through one-to-one sessions, their emotions, feelings and social, moral and spiritual development.

The TES awards have been running for more than 10 years to recognise the outstanding individuals and institutions that the education sector has to offer. They were judged by a collection of the UK’s most illustrious education experts.

TES editor Ann Mroz said: "The spirit of great teaching really was at the heart of each and every entry and it’s been wonderful to see such amazing ideas and excellent practice emerging from our schools, especially considering the difficult circumstances that many schools operate under.”