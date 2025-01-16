UCAS, UON and You: “Take advantage of the equal treatment window for University applications” says UON’s Director of Student Recruitment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on for University hopefuls to hit send on their applications, with only two weeks to go before the submission window closes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University and Colleges Admissions Service’s (UCAS) equal consideration date for most undergraduate courses is coming up fast, landing on 29 January this year. Students planning to start university in September will need to get their application in by 6pm that day.

With the clock ticking on the application window, the University of Northampton’s Director of Marketing and Student Recruitment, James Seymour has some important advice to share with applicants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an exciting time to be applying to university, exploring the degree courses on offer and looking to the horizon of your future careers – but we understand this can be a daunting and uncertain time for applicants.

University of Northampton campus.

“The latest data from the UK Government surveys confirms that University is an excellent investment in your future but, of course, it’s far more than that.

“Graduates are wealthier, healthier, and more connected than their peers who did not take their studies beyond A-level or equivalent. There are also so many professional careers that which require a degree, including Nursing, Law, Paramedic Science, Accounting, Psychology, Teaching, Sports Rehabilitation and Social Work, as well as the many doors opened by creative subjects like Design, Fine Art, Film Production and Journalism.

“One recent report from Universities UK evaluated the value of going to University, and found some striking results:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· 78% of UK graduates credit their university with helping them gain employment

· 97% of business leaders polled revealed that graduates reach managerial positions faster as a result of going to university.

“Studying at university is a long-term investment. In fact, ten years after graduation, graduates earn over 30% more than non-graduates who could have gone to University, across the Arts and Creative subjects, Health, Business, Engineering and Sciences.

“Here at UON, we welcome applications from everyone and know that relevant experience is just as valuable as School/College qualifications. Whether your experience is from work, voluntary activities or independent study, we still want to hear from you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s worth noting that while most UCAS applications are supported via schools and colleges, the system also allows for direct applications to be made online via UCAS.com. Coupled with the equal consideration application window, your application will be valued as strongly as everyone else’s.

“We want to ensure that your experience studying with us enables you to transform your life and those of others too, no matter how great or small this may be. So come along to our Waterside campus here in Northampton town centre, see why 95% of our graduates are in work or study 15 months after graduation, and explore what UON has to offer you!”

Applicants interested in finding out more about what their local university has to offer are warmly invited to attend the University of Northampton’s Open Day this Saturday (18 January) to speak with academics and explore the hundreds of degree courses on offer, speak to advisors about funding, finance, scholarships and student support, as well as take a tour of the campus and student accommodation with one of our current students. Book your free place today to explore your opportunities.

Further advice on submitting a UCAS application can be found via the University of Northampton’s website, and via the UCAS website.