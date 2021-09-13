Time to apply for 2022 school places in Reception, Year three and Year seven in Northamptonshire

Parents and carers can now apply for Reception, year three and year seven places for 2022 in schools across Northamptonshire.

Applications are now open for places in Reception for children who will be four years of age on or before 31 August 2022 and the deadline for applications falls on Saturday, January 15 2022 at 5pm. The deadline for applications for places in Year 3 in Junior Schools also falls on this exact date.

Parents and carers of children born between September 1 2010 and August 31 2011 can now apply for a Year Seven place for September 2022 and the deadline for this is Sunday, October 31 2021 a t 5pm.

North Northamptonshire executive member for children, families, education and skills, Councillor Scott Edwards, said: “I would encourage parents who are applying for a school place for September 2022 to submit their applications in good time and before the deadline.

“The School Admissions system gives families the opportunity to tell us which schools they would prefer to send their children to.

“While most people are successful at getting a place at their preferred school, there are steps that parents can take to maximise their chances. Submitting an application form on time is the most crucial step, followed by nominating a second and third preference school and including your closest school as one of your preferences.”

North Northamptonshire Council tweeted earlier this afternoon that some parents have already been experiencing some technical problems when trying to start their applications online.

A spokesperson for NNC said: "The School Admissions Team is aware that a small number of users are encountering an issue when attempting to start an application.

"An error message is being received that will not allow parents to proceed with their application. The Council is working closely with its 3rd party provider to resolve this issue as soon as possible

"If you are affected by this issue, please email [email protected] and provide your name and contact details. A member of the team will contact you as soon as possible to assist you in submitting your application. Thank you for your patience.

All applications, whether postal or online, must be received by the deadline to be considered on time. Late applications will not be processed until after National Offer Day.

For people living in North Northamptonshire, applications may be made online at www.northnorthants.gov.uk/admissions.

For those living in West Northamptonshire – applications may be made online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/admissions.All on time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on the appropriate National Offer Day:

◾ Tuesday, March 1 2022 for Year Seven school places

◾ Tuesday, April 19 2022 for Reception and Year Three places

To find out more about applying for a school place in the North Northamptonshire Council area, and to submit an application, visit at www.northnorthants.gov.uk/admissions.

West Northamptonshire cabinet member for children’s Services, councillor Fiona Baker, said: “I would encourage families who are applying for a school place for September 2022 to utilise the support and advice available on our website, and make their applications in good time to avoid a delay in the process and any disappointment.”

To find out more about applying for a school place in West Northamptonshire and to submit an application, visit www.westnorthants.gov.uk/admissions.

An independent school admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.