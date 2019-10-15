These are the ratings of every Corby primary school inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in Corby following recent inspections by Ofsted

Listed are 19 primary schools in Corby and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 27-02-2019

1. Priors Hall - A Learning Community

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 29-01-2019

2. Corby Old Village Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 09-01-2019

3. Little Stanion Primary School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 20-11-2018

4. Kingswood Primary Academy

