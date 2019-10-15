These are the ratings of every Corby primary school inspected by Ofsted

Listed are 19 primary schools in Corby and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. Priors Hall - A Learning Community Ofsted rating: 3 - Requires Improvement. Date of inspection: 27-02-2019

2. Corby Old Village Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 29-01-2019

3. Little Stanion Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 09-01-2019

4. Kingswood Primary Academy Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 20-11-2018

