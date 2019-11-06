These are the Ofsted ratings of every nursery in Kettering

How did your local nursery rate?

These are the ratings of each nursery in Kettering by Ofsted.

By Rhona Shennan
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 3:09 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 3:10 pm

Listed are all the nurseries, pre-schools and day nurseries and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Ofsted website.

1. Acorn Day Nursery Burton Latimer

Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 7 February 2019. Burton Park, Burton Latimer NN15 5PS

Photo: Acorn Day Nursery Burton Latimer

2. Toddlerz Day Nursery Limited

Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Last inspection: 21 September 2016. Behind 27 Crown Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN16 8QA

Photo: Toddlerz Day Nursery Limited

3. Allsorts Pre-School

Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 10 February 2017. Baptist Church, Rockingham Road, Kettering, NN16 9JA

Photo: Allsorts Pre-School

4. Windermere Day Nursery

Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Last inspection: 19 April 2016. Haweswater Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN16 8XB

Photo: Windermere Day Nursery

