These are the Ofsted ratings of every nursery in Kettering

Listed are all the nurseries, pre-schools and day nurseries and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Ofsted website.
1. Acorn Day Nursery Burton Latimer
Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 7 February 2019. Burton Park, Burton Latimer NN15 5PS
Photo: Acorn Day Nursery Burton Latimer
Copyright:
2. Toddlerz Day Nursery Limited
Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Last inspection: 21 September 2016. Behind 27 Crown Street, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN16 8QA
Photo: Toddlerz Day Nursery Limited
Copyright:
3. Allsorts Pre-School
Ofsted rating: Good. Last inspection: 10 February 2017. Baptist Church, Rockingham Road, Kettering, NN16 9JA
Photo: Allsorts Pre-School
Copyright:
4. Windermere Day Nursery
Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Last inspection: 19 April 2016. Haweswater Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, NN16 8XB
Photo: Windermere Day Nursery
Copyright: