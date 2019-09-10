Ofsted rates Corby primary school as 'requires improvement'

Danesholme Infant Academy has been told "there are weaknesses to be addressed" in its first Ofsted inspection since it became an academy.

In the report released yesterday, the inspection carried out in July found Danesholme Infant Academy to require improvement in four out of five categories. The school was rated 'good' in personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Greenwood Academies Trust took over the management of the school in 2016 and said: "We are pleased that since taking on the school when it was in special measures, the work we have done so far to improve it has had a positive impact.

"Ofsted’s report recognises that the actions of the new Principal and the Trust have played important roles in this."

The school was put in special measures following an inspection in 2015 when it still was Danesholme Infant School and under different leadership.

When Greenwood Academies Trust took over the school, it re-opened as Danesholme Infant Academy.

Ofsted's report said: "Actions taken by the principal and the trust mean that the school is improving. However, there are still weaknesses to be addressed."

Weaknesses highlighted in the report include a lack of regular reading for weak readers, a curriculum that is not well planned to make sure pupils recall what they have learned as they move through the school and teaching that is not consistently matched to pupils' needs.

The report also said not enough disadvantaged pupils are working at the standards expected for their age but expectations for pupils are too low in some classes.

Greenwood Academies Trust said: "There is more to do but the school is on a good upward trajectory and inspectors have praised improving results, better behaviour, and the strong CPD (continuing professional development) available to staff.

“We have a strong leadership and teaching team at the academy and we are confident that the progress to date will continue over the coming months and years.”

Ofsted's report highlighted that behaviour at the school was much better than in the past and that staff value the professional development offered by the trust.

"Pupils are well cared for. They enjoy the strong focus on fitness and the opportunities to help around the school," Ofsted reported.

One parent, Louisa Lightfoot, was not concerned by the inspection results and said: "I actually think the school is really good.

"My two older kids went through the infant school already and are in high school and year five of the juniors, so I have had lots of experience with them and would highly recommend them.

"I have one in year one and my youngest has just started their nursery and I am not worried one bit about them not getting a good education."

Back when the school was Danesholme Infant School, it received an outstanding rating in 2007 before being told it required improvement following an inspection in 2013.

The school was put into special measures after an Ofsted inspection declared it was 'inadequate' in 2015.

Ofsted stands for Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills and inspects education establishments.

New schools are normally first inspected three years after they open. If a school receives a good rating, they will be exempt from regular inspections whereas if a school is deemed to require improvement, it normally has another inspection within 30 months.

Ofsted's reports can be read online and parents can also tell Ofsted what they think of their children's school.