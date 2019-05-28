Now Kettering schools also face cutting hours and axing staff as academy chain feels the pinch

More schools in the Brooke Weston chain are proposing redundancies and shorter school days after they said that national finding issues had left them with no choice but to make cutbacks.

The Northants Telegraph revealed this morning that Corby Business Academy had asked parents for their views on cutting the school day by half an hour amid funding pressures.

Compass Primary opened in 2016. Pictured at the opening are headteacher Jo Fallowell, Phil Harris-Bridge and the Mayor.

Now it has emerged that at Kettering Science Academy, in Deeble Road, parents have been consulted over similar changes to their children’s school day.

A number of staff at Compass Academy in Windmill Avenue are also facing redundancy.

And at Beanfield Primary School in Corby there is a similar situation.

All the schools are part of the sought-after Brooke Weston chain, which opened its first eponymous school in Corby in 1991 - one of the very first tranche of Technology Colleges, a forerunner to the academy system brought in during the 2000s.

Kettering Science Academy told parents of its plans last week ahead of the half term break. It is proposing to cut the school day by half an hour, a move which is says will improve things for staff and children.

At Compass Primary Academy, to avoid running shortened days and making teachers redundant, it is proposed that a significant number of educational support staff will lose their jobs. It is believed that the number of teaching assistants will be cut from ten to five and that two administrative assistants will be made redundant as well as two welfare support assistants.

One Kettering Science Academy parent said that they had ‘serious worries’ over the plan.

He added: “I know that there is less money to go around but it’s the pupils that will suffer.

”Lots of parents have set up their day to work around school hours and now they’re changing it will cause a problem for us.

”I feel sorry for the teachers. They’ve still got to get them through their GCSEs with less teaching time.”

Parents were told that the school is facing external funding pressures including increased teacher pension contributions.

Earlier this year it was announced that KSA would be given an extra £8m in funding to build an extension to take on 300 more pupils.

Recent analysis by the respected independent research organisation the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that total school spending per pupil fell by eight per cent in real terms between 2009/10 and 2017/18.

Additionally, the Government has ordered schools to increase teacher pension contributions by 40 per cent from September. The DfE says it will fund this for the first year, but future funding is uncertain and it is likely that schools will have to eventually meet the cost from their own budgets.

Many schools across the country have started running shortened days because it allows them to cut back on support staff and teaching assistants without making teachers redundant. It also saves on lighting and heating bills.

Nobody from the Brooke Weston Trust was available for further comment today but a spokeswoman told the NT on Friday: “Our staff are our most valued resource. Unfortunately the national financial pressures facing schools, which have been widely publicised, have resulted in a restructure of our staffing needs. This is in line with the Trust staff structure which is regularly reviewed to ensure we are able to provide the best opportunities for our students. We have put support into place to assist our staff at this difficult time.”

Kettering Science Academy

Kettering Science Academy was taken over by the Brooke Weston Trust in 2009.

Its last three Ofsted inspections have said that the school requires improvement, partly due to poor teaching and bad behaviour by pupils.

The academy has 1,092 pupils on roll.

Last year the school had a budget deficit of £543,000 because of targeted investment to improve standards.

The school does not meet the government’s current floor standards, which set out the minimum expectations for pupils’ attainment and progress.

Compass Primary Academy

Compass joined the Brooke Weston Trust in 2013 and split from Kettering Science Academy in 2016 to be run separately.

it has not yet had a visit from Ofsted.

Last year it had a budget deficit of £187,000 because of investment it made in its nursery provision.