Moulton College receives ‘good’ Ofsted rating after two consecutive ‘inadequate’ gradings

A college in Northampton has been ranked as ‘good’ by Ofsted after two ‘inadequate’ ratings.

Moulton College was visited by inspectors between November 2 and 5 this year for a full inspection following its last inspection in April 2019 and the one prior to that in February 2018 when it was categorised as ‘inadequate’ on both occasions.

In its latest inspection, the college received an overall grading of ‘good’ after being ranked as ‘good’ in six out of seven categories, falling short in ‘provision for learners with high needs’.

Inspectors highlighted the improvements made at the college and reported that ‘learners enjoy their studies’.

In the report published on Monday (December 6), Ofsted said: “Leaders have successfully undertaken a range of activities to improve the quality of education.

“For example, they have developed the structure and content of the college’s curriculums, and developed lecturers’ teaching skills.

“Leaders are determined that the college should offer all learners high-quality courses.

“Leaders have successfully changed the culture of the college. They have focusedclosely on improving learner behaviour.”

Inspectors also found that safeguarding is effective at the specialist further education setting.

Areas for improvement were identified as provision for learners with high needs and pass rates for mathematics qualifications.

Following two inadequate ratings, the college was unable to recruit apprentices. Now the grading has improved, the college will be able to move forward with its application to reinstate apprenticeships

Corrie Harris, principal and CEO at Moulton College said: “We are absolutely delighted with this result, and all credit goes to our staff and students for this achievement.

“We have made significant changes at the college during the last couple of years and we have gone from strength to strength.

“It is wonderful that Moulton College has finally received the recognition it deserves, following a challenging few years.”

The principal is now keen to continue moving forward to achieve an outstanding rating at the next inspection in five years.

Corrie added: “It has been a fantastic centenary year, celebrating 100 years of teaching and culminating in a great Ofsted result.

“It really is a great time to be at Moulton College.”