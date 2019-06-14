Kettering pupils bring back memories for care home residents

Pupils of a Kettering school have been helping residents at a nursing home to reminisce thanks to a cross-generational project.

Hawthorn Community Primary School students have swapped their classrooms for a day room at St Ann’s Care Home in The Crescent to play games with the residents.

Pupils play with the residents.

Skittles and target ball have proved to be a big hit with players of all ages.

Debbie Soper, Engagement Lead at B&M St Ann’s said: “Having the children has really helped the residents.

“Playing the games brightens their days and importantly sparks memories for them.

“Our residents love seeing the children – it’s better than medicine.”

Deputy Headteacher Catherine Billingham said: “We are always so pleased to be able to have the opportunity to visit St Ann’s.

“This has been our third trip to play games with the residents and we hope there will be many more.

“The children gain so much from the visits and they will talk about them for weeks to come.

“The school has been part of this community for the past 125 years and it has been so beneficial to build our relationship with St Ann’s.”

Residents have found playing with the children has brought memories flooding back.

82-year-old Sylvia King enjoyed playing games and taking turns with the group of Year 1 pupils.

She said: “This is fun and it’s brought back good memories – it’s good for the children too because they have to share and take turns.”

Barbara Hall who lives at St Ann’s added: “ It’s lovely to see the children. It’s helped me to remember when I used to going bowling with my husband, when we lived in Burton Latimer.

“Time flies by when they are here and I love seeing them.”

Hawthorn Community Primary School choir will be visiting the residents at the care home in July to sing for their new friends.