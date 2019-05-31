Irchester school children shoot for the moon

A primary school is leading the way in the field of science after being awarded a prestigious national quality mark.

Irchester Community Primary School has been awarded the highest level of achievement - Outreach level – for the Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM).

The school already had the coveted Gold Level status and is the only primary in Northamptonshire with its own laboratory.

Headteacher Julia Alison said: “Our school has built on its previous success achieving Gold Level status and has developed a reputation of excellence in primary science.

“Our science lead Tracy Tyrrell was commissioned last year to write a textbook for teachers. Explore, Engage and Extend is a fantastic new book that supports teachers to elicit children’s knowledge and understanding in science and use this to inform the planning of new learning experiences.

“We are unique; being the only school in Northamptonshire to have a scientist in residence working in our own Lab 13.

“This is a space dedicated entirely to investigation, innovation and creativity; a space managed by young people; a space led by young people.

“Last week we celebrated Lab 13’s eighth birthday by going back in time 50 years to 1969.

“We spent the day exploring space in a planetarium and discovering all about the first moon landings.”

Director of the Primary Science Quality Mark associate professor Jane Turner said: “Many congratulations to all at Irchester, especially Tracy, on all that has been achieved, including Explore, Engage and Extend which is great.

“It is wonderful to have you on the PSQM. You and Irchester are shining examples.”