Inspectors say Lodge Park is improving after ‘notable changes’

Ofsted inspectors who paid a visit to an inadequate Corby school to monitor progress have said that they believe bosses are ’taking effective action towards the removal of special measures.’

Lodge Park Academy was deemed inadequate by inspectors in January who said that pupils were being failed.

Inspectors returned to the school earlier this month to see what progress had been made since the appointment of local education expert Carly Waterman as the school’s new headteacher.

Although they cannot yet bring the school out of special measures, they said that they had seen improvements in many areas, including in pupil behaviour.

Their report, officially published this lunchtime, said: “There have been some notable changes to the school’s leadership since the previous inspection. A new principal started at the school in August 2019.

“In September 2018, nearly one third of the teaching staff were temporary. Almost all the teachers are now permanent members of staff.

“Many pupils told inspectors that knowing that their teachers are not going to keep changing helps them to behave and learn better. As one pupil commented, ‘Now we have got a permanent teacher it is all coming together.”

Inspectors praised the addition of parents to the governing body and said that behaviour had improved ‘significantly.’

The report added: “There is less disruption in lessons. This helps all pupils, particularly those with SEND, to learn better. “Pupils know and understand what will happen if they do something wrong. Most pupils are courteous to each other and relationships with adults are positive. There is a pleasant atmosphere during social times.”

Inspectors said that teachers could make improvements including better support for a small number of pupils who have not improved their behaviour.

They said that expectations were still too low.

They also called for a ‘whole school approach’ to literature.

The school must continue improvements through several more monitoring visits in order for the David Ross Trust to continue to run the school following the issuing of a pre-termination warning in April.

A spokesperson for David Ross Education Trust said: “It’s clear from Ofsted’s recent report into Lodge Park that the school is on an upward trajectory – in their public letter, Ofsted concludes that “leaders are taking effective action to improve the academy”. They also note the support provided by the Trust to ensure the academy continues to improve. The improvements that are being made are being led by Executive Principal Robert Sloan and by our newly appointed Principal, Carly Waterman, who is from Corby and knows the local area well. We are already seeing some very positive feedback from students, parents and the wider community and we have every confidence that Lodge Park will go from strength to strength.”