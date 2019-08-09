Increase in school exclusions for bullying in Northamptonshire - against national trend

Northamptonshire has seen an increase in the number of school exclusions for bullying, the latest figures show.

Department for Education data shows there was a five per cent rise between 2016/17 and 2017/18 in the county, from 58 to 61.

Education stock

For 2017/18, this works out as one bullying exclusion per 2,012 students in Northamptonshire. In 2016/17, there was one per 1,968 students.

The national average for England was a 14 per cent decrease, while the East Midlands saw a 20 per cent decrease (355 down to 283).

Dr Nick Smith, principal at Oxford Home Schooling, which undertook the research, said: “It is encouraging to see that in many areas the numbers of exclusions for bullying are decreasing.

"While this doesn’t necessarily mean that bullying is becoming less of an issue, it might suggest that schools are taking measures to deal with the problem, rather than just removing the children involved.

“Anecdotally, nearly half of the parents who enrol their children with Oxford Home Schooling list bullying amongst their reasons for doing so.

"If your child is being bullied at school, then home education is a viable solution.”

More information can be found here: https://www.oxfordhomeschooling.co.uk/blog/school-bullying-by-local-authority/