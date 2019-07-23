Here's how Northamptonshire compares to the national average for free school meals
Only one in 10 Northamptonshire pupils are claiming free school meals, new data has revealed.
However, nationally the number of children receiving free school meals in England is at its highest level since 2014. Here's how Northamptonshire compares to the national average.
1. State school pupils
10 per cent of state school pupils in Northamptonshire received free meals at school lunchtimes in January - 12,347 children in total
2. Lower than the national average
This figure is much lower than the rate across the country, at 15 per cent
3. Rising numbers
Since 2018, the proportion of pupils claiming free school meals in Northamptonshire has risen by 1.2 per cent
4. Automatic offer
Children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 are automatically offered free school meals. Year 3 eligibility is linked to parents' benefits
