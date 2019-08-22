GCSEs: The Ferrers School, Higham Ferrers

GCSEs results have shown a "significant" improvement at The Ferrers School in Higham Ferrers.

The school, part of the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, saw 68 per cent of students achieving a 4 or above in both English and maths - 12 per cent higher than last year.

Congratulations to everyone at The Ferrers School.

English continued to show improvements with 80 per cent (9 per cent higher than 2018) of students attaining a 4 or higher. In maths 73 per cent achieved a 4 or above, an 11 per cent increase from last year. 27 students took further maths and 82 per cent achieved A* to C, with a quarter of the grades at A* or A.

Excellent results were achieved across languages, with French at 81 per cent, German 94 at per cent and Spanish at 85 per cent of grades at levels 9 to 4.

60 per cent of students achieved at least two or more good grades in two sciences.

The school praised Samuel Davies, Logan Brophy, Lily Jones, Joseph Lyne, Isabel Slater and Matthew Prigmore who all achieved eight or more 7 to 9 grades.

Angela Smith, principal at The Ferrers School, said: “The number of students achieving strong and standard GCSE grades in both English and maths has substantially increased from last year. Many of our subject areas have also strengthened.

"We are delighted that the hard work of our students, the dedication of our staff and the support of our wider community, particularly our parents, has been instrumental in bringing about continued improvement for the students.

“The results mean that more of our young people have secured places on to the next stage of their educational journey and it is great to see their efforts being rewarded.

"We wish them well as they embark on their next steps.”

Mark Woods, chief executive officer of Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, said: “Well done to all students and staff at The Ferrers School on another fantastic set of results and on achieving some significant improvements this year.

"We are very proud of the hard work and dedication everyone has put in to achieving these.”