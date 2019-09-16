Cranford primary school awarded £1,000 for new climbing frame

Cranford Church of England Primary School will get a new climbing frame thanks to a cheque for £1,000 from Persimmon Homes.

Persimmon Homes is building 350 houses in the village in the Cranford Chase development and donated the money to the primary school as part of its Community Champions programme.

Cranford Church of England primary school pupils with the cheque that will go towards a new climbing frame

Speaking to pupils in assembly this morning, head teacher Richard Albert said: "Community Champions donate money to good causes in the community and one of your parents put the school forward to be a Community Champion."

Mr Albert invited six-year old Isabella from Year 2 to come and help collect the cheque because it was her dad who nominated the school for the scheme.

Revealing what he intended to use the money for, Mr Albert said: "We want you to have lots of lots of exercise outside.

"What I am planning to do is get a massive climbing frame outside."

From left to right, Cranford Chase site manager Connor Thomas, Dawn Ward from Persimmon Homes, Mr Albert and Isabella, 6.

There was a mixture of gasps and "oohs" from the delighted children who said thank you in unison several times.

Dawn Ward from Persimmon Homes presented the cheque with Cranford Chase site manager Connor Thomas to Mr Albert and Isabella.

Dawn said: "We know that you will enjoy the climbing frame that you will be having."

Mr Albert said the cheque was a fantastic start for the school's new climbing frame and a great addition to the school's outdoor play areas, which gained some new sports equipment over the summer.

Cranford Primary School is a small school with less than 100 pupils.