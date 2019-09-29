Corby secondary visited by national education chief

The national schools commissioner has paid a visit to Kingswood Academy to celebrate its 'good' Ofsted rating.

Dominic Herrington praised Kingswood Secondary Academy and its sponsor Greenwood Academies Trust during a visit to the academy.

National Schools Commissioner Dominic Herrington with Kingswood pupils

While at the Gainsborough Road school, Mr Herrington observed lessons and innovative pupil projects including a Key Stage 3 Humanities project that aims to develop students’ oracy and literacy skills - seen as central to success in the new tougher GCSE exams.

He also met with key members of the academy’s leadership team including Principal Andrew Burton and Tom Campbell, Education Director for Greenwood Academies Trust, discussing the strategies in place to continue the academy’s upwards trajectory and close working relationship between Kingswood Secondary Academy and the trust.

Mr Herrington said: "It was an absolute pleasure spending time with the team at Kingswood Secondary Academy. Their passion, drive and determination to providing the best education possible was inspiring to see.

“It was particularly positive to hear how the staff are driving change to ensure all children are provided with opportunities to ensure they are able to reach their full potential, not only academically but also in terms of their character development.”

Principal Andrew Burton said: “We thoroughly enjoyed hosting Dominic Herrington at the academy today – we are all very proud of our pupils and staff, and it was a wonderful to show him all the great work happening at the school.”

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “It is always enjoyable to welcome the national and regional schools’ commissioners to visit our academies within the trust.

“We hugely value the work each regional school commissioner does across their regions, and we are proud to welcome the national school commissioner to Kingswood Secondary Academy this week to showcase our determination to ensure every pupil thrives to make excellent progress.”