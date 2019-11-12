Corby academy could take on other town school's sixth form

Corby Technical School.

If approved Brooke Weston Academy would run the post-16 study at Corby Technical School, more than two miles away, as part of a single sixth form offer.

The small existing sixth form at Corby Technical School would close but it would effectively become a sixth form campus for Brooke Weston Academy and students would be able to join the one led by the Coomb Road school.

Lessons, pastoral support and specialist advice would be delivered at both schools. Students would be based full-time at one of the sites or the other depending on their course choices. All students would meet regularly for enrichment activities, careers advice, guest speaker events and assemblies.

The trust says the change would offer an enhanced curriculum with a 'new suite of qualifications'.

It is now consulting on the changes before deciding whether to approach the Department for Education to seek permission to proceed with the proposal.

Trust chief executive Dr Andrew Campbell said it was not about cost-cutting but broadening the offer available for pupils.

He said: "The curriculum offer is going to be better and more inclusive than exists at Brooke Weston Academy.

"What we're doing is asking parents whether it's something they think makes sense to give better options for the kids."

The schools are the only Brooke Weston Trust schools in the area to have a five-term model.

If agreed the proposed change would take place from September 2021 meaning students currently in Year 10 would be the first to have the new system.

The entire curriculum would be on offer across both sites but Corby Technical School's site - which has only had a sixth form for two years and saw its first results this year - is likely to have a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) focus.

Brooke Weston Academy’s principal Pete Kirkbride said: "This is an exciting development that will enable us to offer not only traditional academic routes, but also make the most of the expertise and facilities at Corby Technical School to expand our remit in even more STEM and technical-based subjects.

"We will develop a tailored and inclusive curriculum, providing a top-class education for all students, whether they wish to pursue academic subjects or more practical pathways and apprenticeships."

Corby Technical School’s principal Angela Reynolds said: "I am immensely proud of what our school and staff have achieved for our students in terms of their academic performance, particularly in computer science and related STEM subjects. As we and Brooke Weston Academy are both outstanding schools, this plan offers our students a very exciting opportunity.

"Not only will they have the care and attention of being in a relatively small cohort in the lower years here, they will then take advantage of the expertise and heritage that Brooke Weston Academy offers in Year 12 and beyond. This is a collaborative scheme and I and my staff look forward to welcoming more sixth formers to Corby Technical School."

Details of information events to be held in both schools. will be published shortly. Anyone with views or questions about the proposal can submit them at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/sixthformcollaboration or via the Northamptonshire County Council’s school admissions page https://www3.northamptonshire.gov.uk/councilservices/children-families-education/schools-and-education/school-admissions/Pages/default.aspx