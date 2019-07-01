Best of the best celebrate success at Northamptonshire Education Awards

The awards - organised by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, Northamptonshire Telegraph and Daventry Express - were held at The Deco Theatre in Northampton in association with headline sponsor Veolia.
The winners and finalists were as follows:
The Changemaker Award, sponsored by Northamptonshire Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner - Winner, Young Enterprise Company “The BeezKnees” at Kingsthorpe College. Finalists, Chris Woolhouse - Priors Hall A Learning Community, Luke Thomas - Hospital & Outreach Education
Health & Wellbeing Award sponsored by Soo Yoga - Winner, Gemma Saunders and Steve Hill - the Wellbeing Team at Wellingborough School. Finalists, Buddy Dog Blake from the Kingsley Special Academy, Hayfield Cross CofE School, John Hellins Primary School, Raunds Park Infant School, Sue Waller - Lumbertubs Primary School
Primary School Pupil of the Year sponsored by Rock Up - Winner, Lottie Clarke at Rothersthorpe CE Primary School. Finalists, Nathan Job at Hardingstone Academy, Tymon Rogalinski at Castle Academy Northampton
Secondary School Pupil of the Year - Winner, Morgan Tait Ryan - Hospital & Outreach Education. Finalists, Mukhtar Ali - Kingsthorpe College, Poppy Moses - Kingsthorpe College, Sophie Mills - Hospital & Outreach Education
Creative Arts Award sponsored by Cineworld at Rushden Lakes - Winner, Arturs Kruckle - Hospital & Outreach Education. Finalists, Emily Stathern - Greenfields Specialist School for Communication, Oscar Radio - Oundle School, Ruskin Academy Wellingborough
Outstanding achievement, or improvement, in science or engineering sponsored by Bosworth Independent School - Winner, Northampton Academy. Finalists, Northampton High School, Corby Technical School
Sporting Achievement sponsored by the Qube - Winner, Chris Capes at Priors Hall A Learning Community. Finalists, Emily Williams at TBC, Rachel Lever at Prince William School
School Trips Award - Winner, Mark Grimsey, from Southfields School
Career Aspiration Award sponsored by Baldwins Accountants in Kettering - Winner, Kingsthorpe College. Finalists, Kettering Science Academy, Northampton College.
Primary School of the Year Award sponsored by Kip McGrath Learning Centres in Northampton North and Northampton South - Winner, Rothersthorpe CE Primary School. Finalists, Badby School, Bliss Charity School, Greenfields Primary School & Nursery, Hayfield Cross Church of England School, Hunsbury Park Primary School, John Hellins Primary School, Little Stanion Primary School, Long Buckby Junior School, Pitsford Primary School, Priors Hall A Learning Community, Roade Primary School, St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, Weedon Bec Primary School, Wilby Ceva Primary School, Wootton Park School
Secondary School of the Year Award sponsored by Moulton College - Winner, Northampton International Academy. Finalists, Kettering Buccleuch Academy, Prince William School, Silverstone UTC
The Special School/SEN Provision of the Year - Winner, Hospital & Outreach Education. Finalist, Billingbrook School
Unsung Hero sponsored by our Headline Sponsor Veolia - Winner, Sian Haigh - Simon de Senlis Primary School. Finalists, Antony Witheyman - Weedon Bec Primary School, Ecatarina Morton - Russian Supplementary School of Northampton, Lindsey Evans - Badby School, Kristina Martin - Priors Hall A Learning Academy, Nathaniel Clark, Siobhan McMahon - Barry Road Primary School, Vicki Wilson - Wellingborough School Estates Team
Inspirational Teacher sponsored by Simply Education - Winner, Julie Williams - Little Harrowden Primary School. Finalists, Deb Thwaites - Barry Primary School, Diane Fisher - Kingsthorpe College, Emma Whittle- Falconers Hill Academy, Hannah Rawden - Wootton Park School, Lauren Richards - Duston Eldean Primary School, Mark Curell - Roade Primary School, Miss Lamb - Roade Primary School, Mr Cox & Mrs Cooper - Long Buckby Junior School, Mrs Humphreys & Mrs Albert - Roade Primary School, Nicky King - The Bramptons Primary School, Shelley Gent - Wrenn School, Steph Deane - Badby School
Best of the best celebrate success at Northamptonshire Education Awards
The best in schools across the county was celebrated at the annual Northamptonshire Education Awards with more than 450 people in attendance.
The awards - organised by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, Northamptonshire Telegraph and Daventry Express - were held at The Deco Theatre in Northampton in association with headline sponsor Veolia.