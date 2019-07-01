Best of the best celebrate success at Northamptonshire Education Awards

The awards - organised by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, Northamptonshire Telegraph and Daventry Express - were held at The Deco Theatre in Northampton in association with headline sponsor Veolia.

The winners and finalists were as follows:

The Changemaker Award, sponsored by Northamptonshire Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner - Winner, Young Enterprise Company “The BeezKnees” at Kingsthorpe College. Finalists, Chris Woolhouse - Priors Hall A Learning Community, Luke Thomas - Hospital & Outreach Education

Health & Wellbeing Award sponsored by Soo Yoga - Winner, Gemma Saunders and Steve Hill - the Wellbeing Team at Wellingborough School. Finalists, Buddy Dog Blake from the Kingsley Special Academy, Hayfield Cross CofE School, John Hellins Primary School, Raunds Park Infant School, Sue Waller - Lumbertubs Primary School

Primary School Pupil of the Year sponsored by Rock Up - Winner, Lottie Clarke at Rothersthorpe CE Primary School. Finalists, Nathan Job at Hardingstone Academy, Tymon Rogalinski at Castle Academy Northampton

Secondary School Pupil of the Year - Winner, Morgan Tait Ryan - Hospital & Outreach Education. Finalists, Mukhtar Ali - Kingsthorpe College, Poppy Moses - Kingsthorpe College, Sophie Mills - Hospital & Outreach Education

Creative Arts Award sponsored by Cineworld at Rushden Lakes - Winner, Arturs Kruckle - Hospital & Outreach Education. Finalists, Emily Stathern - Greenfields Specialist School for Communication, Oscar Radio - Oundle School, Ruskin Academy Wellingborough

Outstanding achievement, or improvement, in science or engineering sponsored by Bosworth Independent School - Winner, Northampton Academy. Finalists, Northampton High School, Corby Technical School

Sporting Achievement sponsored by the Qube - Winner, Chris Capes at Priors Hall A Learning Community. Finalists, Emily Williams at TBC, Rachel Lever at Prince William School

School Trips Award - Winner, Mark Grimsey, from Southfields School

Career Aspiration Award sponsored by Baldwins Accountants in Kettering - Winner, Kingsthorpe College. Finalists, Kettering Science Academy, Northampton College.

Primary School of the Year Award sponsored by Kip McGrath Learning Centres in Northampton North and Northampton South - Winner, Rothersthorpe CE Primary School. Finalists, Badby School, Bliss Charity School, Greenfields Primary School & Nursery, Hayfield Cross Church of England School, Hunsbury Park Primary School, John Hellins Primary School, Little Stanion Primary School, Long Buckby Junior School, Pitsford Primary School, Priors Hall A Learning Community, Roade Primary School, St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, Weedon Bec Primary School, Wilby Ceva Primary School, Wootton Park School

Secondary School of the Year Award sponsored by Moulton College - Winner, Northampton International Academy. Finalists, Kettering Buccleuch Academy, Prince William School, Silverstone UTC

The Special School/SEN Provision of the Year - Winner, Hospital & Outreach Education. Finalist, Billingbrook School

Unsung Hero sponsored by our Headline Sponsor Veolia - Winner, Sian Haigh - Simon de Senlis Primary School. Finalists, Antony Witheyman - Weedon Bec Primary School, Ecatarina Morton - Russian Supplementary School of Northampton, Lindsey Evans - Badby School, Kristina Martin - Priors Hall A Learning Academy, Nathaniel Clark, Siobhan McMahon - Barry Road Primary School, Vicki Wilson - Wellingborough School Estates Team

Inspirational Teacher sponsored by Simply Education - Winner, Julie Williams - Little Harrowden Primary School. Finalists, Deb Thwaites - Barry Primary School, Diane Fisher - Kingsthorpe College, Emma Whittle- Falconers Hill Academy, Hannah Rawden - Wootton Park School, Lauren Richards - Duston Eldean Primary School, Mark Curell - Roade Primary School, Miss Lamb - Roade Primary School, Mr Cox & Mrs Cooper - Long Buckby Junior School, Mrs Humphreys & Mrs Albert - Roade Primary School, Nicky King - The Bramptons Primary School, Shelley Gent - Wrenn School, Steph Deane - Badby School

The Changemaker Award, sponsored by Northamptonshire Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner - Winner,Young Enterprise Company The BeezKnees at Kingsthorpe College. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

The Changemaker Award, sponsored by Northamptonshire Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. Finalists jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Health & Wellbeing Award sponsored by Soo Yoga - Winner,Gemma Saunders and Steve Hill - the Wellbeing Team at Wellingborough School. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Health & Wellbeing Award sponsored by Soo Yoga - Finalists,Buddy Dog Blake from the Kingsley Special Academy,Hayfield Cross CofE School,John Hellins Primary School,Raunds Park Infant School,Sue Waller - Lumbertubs Primary School jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more