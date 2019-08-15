A-Levels: Wrenn School, Wellingborough

Three quarters of students at Wrenn School managed to bag at least one A* or A grade in this year's A-level results.

There was a fantastic 98 per cent pass rate among sixth form students at the Doddington Road, School.

It's been a great day for Wrenn School

The school also saw a rise in the overall progress of students receiving the highest grades of A* to B at 47 per cent.

And 81 per cent of students gained at least one A* to B grade, with over three quarters of students gaining at least one A* or A grade.

Vocational qualifications also saw 100 per cent of students achieving a merit or above.

The Extended Project Qualification had a 100 per cent pass rate with 80 per cent of students achieving A* to B grades.

The EPQ is a research based project which provides an opportunity for students to extend their abilities beyond the A-level syllabus. It allows each student to embark on a largely self-directed and self-motivated project, which they can directly link to their chosen future pathway.

Outstanding results included those of Amy Hay, who gained 2 A*, A, B grades and will go on to study psychology at Nottingham University. Shivam Mistry gained 2 A*, 2 B grades and has a place to study maths with economics at London School of Economics. Laura Chabrowska will go to study law at Essex University after achieving A*, Distinction*, Distinction, C grades.

Louise Ellis, Head of Sixth Form said: “This is a day of celebration for Wrenn Sixth Form but more importantly for our wonderful students and their families. We are immensely proud of our students, it is fantastic to see all their hard work pay off and we can’t wait to see them flourish in the future.”