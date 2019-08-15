A-Levels: Wollaston School

The nervous wait is finally over and sixth form students at Wollaston School gathered to celebrate their A-Level and BTEC successes.

Despite a drop nationally, the numbers of Wollaston students securing the top grades remained high, and improved from 2018, with about three quarters of entries awarded A*-C grades, Merits or Distinctions.

Head of sixth form Tony Mills said: “It is great to see so many smiling faces, they all thoroughly deserve the grades that they have achieved.

“It is really pleasing to see our students successfully securing places at university or on apprenticeships and excited about taking their next steps.”

Headteacher of Wollaston School and CEO of the Nene Valley Partnership James Birkett said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of all of our sixth form students and it is a great pleasure to see so many that have worked so hard over the last two years, fulfil their potential in A-Level and BTEC qualifications.

“Our students have secured places at some of the best universities and employers in the country.

“At a time of national volatility, the average grade achieved by Wollaston School students has risen from a C to a C+ in 2019.

“This is tribute to the hard work and talents of an excellent cohort of students, the support given to them by their parents, families and friends, and the dedication and commitment of their teachers.”

Wollaston students were also successful in securing places at a wide range of institutions, including a number at prestigious Russell Group universities.

Every student who wanted to secure a university place has been able to do so.

This year has also seen a rise in popularity of Higher Level Apprenticeship courses, and Wollaston has numerous students who have successfully applied to follow this relatively new pathway next year.

There were some outstanding individual performances:

Sam Young did superbly achieving A*A*A*A and is looking forward to studying maths at the University of Warwick.

Sam Matthews did equally as well, also securing A*A*A*A and heading to Durham to study maths. He has said he is over the moon with his results and with starting at university.

Wissam Whayeb will be studying dentistry at Birmingham and is thrilled with his excellent A*A*A results.

Morgan Skett did superbly to achieve D*D*D in his courses and is now already working and planning for a working trip to Australia.

Sean Bromilow achieved AAA and a distinction* and is really excited and happy to have achieved his long term goal of going to The University of Nottingham to study physics.

He said: “Wollaston has done an excellent job in preparing me, this is what I’ve always wanted to do and I cannot wait to start.”

Harvey Punter is very happy, he cannot wait to start at Sheffield where he will be studying biomedical science having secured three A grades.

Francesca Zoboky is extremely happy with her ABB results and really excited to be studying music at the University of Cardiff.