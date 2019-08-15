A-Levels: Wellingborough School

Wellingborough School sixth-formers will be heading to universities the length and breadth of the country after picking up their results today.

The school’s pass rate was more than 98 per cent, with 68 per cent of grades being awarded Grades A*-B.

A school spokesman said: “We were delighted with the range of subjects in which the highest grades were achieved.

“More than 60 per cent of our 21 A level subjects gained at least one A* grade, including those where traditionally there is great competition for these grades (such as Latin and further mathematics), and the percentage of A*s gained is our best for three years. Two students gained a complete sweep of results at this grade.

“As always, we are also keen to celebrate the success of students who have shown great improvement as they have built on modest GCSE results.

“One student who entered the Sixth Form with an A*, 4 As, 3 Bs and a C, gained 2 A*s and an A at A level and another who achieved an A, 3 Bs, 2 Cs and 2 Ds at GCSE, gained an A and 2 Bs at A level – these results are indicative of the hard work of both our students and the teaching staff and we are extremely proud of them all.

“Our students now look forward to a range of courses, including an increasing number who have opted to take an apprenticeship route for their next steps.

“University courses include economics, engineering, geography, psychology, mathematics and medicine, at destinations across the country from Newcastle to Southampton.”

Headmaster Andrew Holman said: “We are so proud of our Upper Sixth Leavers and all that they have achieved academically.

“Their own application and dedication, allied with the commitment and skill of their teachers – and not forgetting the support of their parents – has led to outcomes which allow the students to follow their dreams; the look of joy this morning as they opened their results makes everyone’s efforts worthwhile.

“These young people are ready to take the next step into the word, full of talent and confidence, and we wish them every success.”

