A-Levels: Southfield School, Kettering

Southfield School says this year's A-Level results have increased 'significantly' this year.

Record levels of Southfield School students achieved an A* - A grade; a significant increase from last year and, also, in contrast to the national trend.

Southfield School A-Level results

This year is the third phase of the introduction of the new A level exams, including the most popular A level subject of maths. Students have faced the daunting prospect of going first in new and challenging qualifications which are designed to be more rigorous. Similarly, the numbers of students achieving A* to B and A* to C have also increased on last year.

An increased 96 per cent of students who applied are to embark on their preferred university courses this autumn.

University destinations include Oxford, Cambridge, Newcastle, Leeds, Leicester, London and Nottingham to study a variety of subjects including Medicine, Law, Pharmacy, Astrophysics, History and Psychology. Of the remaining 4 per cent, all secured either apprenticeships or employment in their chosen field.

A school spokesman said: "We are exceptionally proud of our students’ achievements and wish them all the very best for the future. Furthermore, we recognise the sterling efforts of the teaching and support staff who have, so expertly, taught and supported students during a period of great change to qualifications."

Students interested in joining Southfield School’s mixed sixth form in September 2020 are invited to an open evening on Thursday, November 7, where they can learn more about our vast array of academic, vocational and enrichment opportunities.