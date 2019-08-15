A-Levels: Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Wellingborough

Students at Sir Christopher Hatton Academy are celebrating yet another year of record A-Level results.

The Wellingborough school said 30 per cent of all examination entries were graded A* or A with nearly 10 per cent of all grades awarded the top grade of an A*.

More than half of all entries were awarded a grade B or above.

Many students achieved outstanding results with Rahul Jethwa achieving A*’s in all his subjects. Rahul will now study Maths at the University of Nottingham.

Other notable successes included: Thomas Bone, Hope Elliot Blackburn, Abin Islam, Ajay Joshi, Bethany Lyne, Kishan Mistry, Khalid Moyo, Tahlia Palmer, Payal Patel, Rian Patel and Jack Walton who have achieved at least 3 A* or A grades.

Thomas is studying Politics at the University of Edinburgh.

Abin is going to study Bio-Chemistry at the University of Warwick.

Payal is studying Maths at the University of Warwick.

Ajay is also going to the University of Warwick to study Economics.

Hope will be taking a year out from education undertaking a range of voluntary work before moving onto University in the future.

Bethany is going to the University of York to study Chemistry.

Kishan will be studying Maths at UCL.

Tahlia is also going on to study Maths at the University of Bath.

Rian and Khalid are going to the University of Nottingham and both are studying Chemical Engineering.

Jack is going to the University of Birmingham to study Chemistry.

Students taking vocational subjects are also celebrating today with incredible results in these qualifications with half of entries being the equivalent of A*/A grades at A Level. Over 90 per cent of entries were the equivalent of A* to B grades.

Nick Salisbury and Alastair Mitchell, co-principals of Sir Christopher Hatton, said: “The staff of Sir Christopher Hatton Academy would like to congratulate all students on their results and wish them all the very best for their future endeavours.”

