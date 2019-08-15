A-Levels: Rushden Academy

The majority of Rushden Academy students picking up their results today will soon be taking their next steps at their first choice university.

High achievers include Rhys Spavins-Hicks who was delighted to achieve an A* in mathematics, A in chemistry, B in further mathematics and B in geography.

Pupils celebrate with their results.

He plans to read chemistry at Cardiff University.

Jo Seekings, achieved triple distinctions in performing arts. She is taking a gap year before continuing her studies in 2020.

A large number of students will be starting apprenticeships in a range of vocations including IT support and retail.

The school said results overall were in line with the national picture in both A-Level and BTEC qualifications with a significant increase in vocational achievements.

Paul Chapman, head of sixth form at Rushden Academy, thanked the teaching staff this year and said he is delighted with the achievements of the cohort.

He wished all students good luck and continued success for their future plans.