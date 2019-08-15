A-Levels: Prince William School, Oundle

Prince William School's principal says she is "incredibly proud" after students received outstanding A-Level results.

In total 56 per cent of the grades awarded to pupils at the Oundle school were A* to B, up from 32 per cent last year, and 79 per cent were A* to C, significantly higher than the 61 per cent last year.

Prince William School in Oundle.

The overall pass rate also increased from 96 per cent A* to E last year to 98 per cent in this year’s results.

The school’s top performing students are: Harry James (A*AA), Karl Lenser (A*A*A*A), Charlotte Maywood (A*AA), Adam McCrone (A*AB), Roison Peberdy (A*AAA), Isabelle Ross (AAA), Hannah Stovin (A*A*A*), Anouk Van Royen (A*AB), Genevieve Vogt (AAA) and Emma Wilson (AAA).

The school, which is part of the East Midlands Academy Trust, is particularly proud of the results in chemistry, geography, history, maths, music, RE and sociology in which more than 60 per cent of students achieved grades A* to B.

Principal Elizabeth Dormor said: “We at Prince William School are incredibly proud of these results, which demonstrate the hard work of our students and the commitment of our teachers and support staff to help them reach their full potential.

“Last year’s results were fantastic, so for this year’s grades to be even higher is an outstanding achievement.

“I’m particularly pleased with our progress score, which shows that our pupils have improved and performed better than expected.

“I’d like to offer my sincere congratulations to all of our Year 13 students on their results and wish them to very best of luck as they leave Prince William School to go on to university or the next step of their choice."