Sir Christopher Hatton, Wellingborough

A-Levels picture special: Pupils from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and East Northants celebrate

Students across the county have been picking up their A-Level results this morning.

You can keep up to date with all the schools' results as they come in here or check out our picture gallery below.

Wrenn School, Wellingborough

1. Wrenn School, Wellingborough

Wrenn School, Wellingborough
ugc
Buy a Photo
Kettering Buccleuch Academy

2. Kettering Buccleuch Academy

Kettering Buccleuch Academy
ugc
Buy a Photo
Kettering Buccleuch Academy

3. Kettering Buccleuch Academy

Kettering Buccleuch Academy
ugc
Buy a Photo
Kettering Buccleuch Academy

4. Kettering Buccleuch Academy

Kettering Buccleuch Academy
ugc
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2