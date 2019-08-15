A-Levels: Montsaye Academy, Rothwell

A number of pupils at Montsaye Academy in Rothwell are off to Russell Group universities after finding out their A-Level results today.

Top achievers in the year include: Jenna Such who is going to Loughborough University to study sport and exercise psychology (A*, A*, A), Joe Baggaley who is going to study physics at the University of Leeds (A, A, A, B), Aimee Ward who will study business psychology at the University of Lincoln (A, A, B), Katie Santer who will attend the University of Liverpool to study psychology (A, B, B) and Ben Sutherland who will also attend the University of Liverpool to study architecture (A, B, B).

Montsaye students are going on to study a wide range of degree courses ranging from law and criminal justice, paramedic science, cyber security and materials science and engineering.

Some students have decided to go straight into work on a variety of different apprenticeship from quantity surveying to policing to pilot training.

Head of sixth form, Kerrie Jones said: "I am extremely proud of our students. They have worked incredibly hard and should be pleased with their achievements."

School principal, Meena Gabbi said: "These fantastic results are a testament to the impressive hard work of both staff and students.

"We wish everyone who received their results today every success in their future ventures."