A-Levels: Manor School, Raunds

Manor School say they are "exceptionally proud" of their sixth form students after they made strong progress.

The percentage of students achieving three good A-Levels is continuing to improve and students performed well in BTEC subjects, particularly BTEC music where the majority of students are moving on to university to study music related courses including Oliver Brett who achieved a distinction.

Pupils celebrate their results.

Principal Jay Davenport said “We would like to congratulate all of our students for their individual successes.

"These successes do not happen without hard work and tremendous effort.

"We acknowledge the continued support from parents and carers and the dedication and commitment from all of our staff.”

Stand-out performances worthy of recognition include Callie Langley and Becca Marks.

Callie achieved two A*s and two As and is going to study English at Kings College London.

Becca achieved an A*, A and B and will going to the University of Exeter to study English as well.

Chris Hill, chief executive officer of the Nene Education Trust, said: “The progress and achievements of this cohort of students is testament to the investment that Manor School and Nene

Education Trust are making in post-16 education.

Oliver receives his results.

"This summer has seen significant regeneration and building projects specifically in the sixth form communal areas.

"Combined with great teaching in small class sizes and a high-quality curriculum the sixth form at Manor School is an exciting place to be.”