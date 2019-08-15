A-Levels: Lodge Park Academy, Corby

There were smiles at Lodge Park as 93 per cent of students achieved at least three A-Levels at grades A* to E.

And 60 managed to pass gain marks at grades A* to C.

Bianca Petre and Linda Vahnova

Mr York, Head of Sixth Form at Lodge Park Academy, said: “Once again, Lodge Park sixth formers have made themselves, their families and us very proud.

"Our students have worked incredibly hard to gain places at a range of universities covering a huge variety of subjects from psychology to law to IT. The sixth form at Lodge Park continues to go from strength to strength and prides itself on the way it nurtures individuals to achieve their potential and prepare them for their next steps.

"The students in lower sixth have also done incredibly well in their summer examinations with all students successfully grading in all subjects.

"We’re looking forward to meeting Year 11 students from across the town on Wednesday 6th November to explain why Lodge Park Sixth Form is a great choice for Post 16 education."

Kamila Jakubiak

Top students included:

Kamila Jakubiak - A in Photography, B in Art and a Merit in Performing Arts who is planning to attend Norwich University of the Arts to study Fine Art. Kamila was over the moon with her results and thanked Ms Martin for her support in Performing Arts.

Bianca Petre – A in English Literature, B in Photography and a C in Geography who is planning to attend Aston University to study Psychology.

Linda Vahnova – Distinction in Business, B in Geography and a C in Photography who is planning to attend Aston University to study Business and Management.

Bethany Wilson – Distinction* in IT, C in Biology and a C in English Literature who is planning to attend Northampton University to study Business Computing (Web Design).