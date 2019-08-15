A-Levels: Kingswood Secondary Academy, Corby

Record numbers of A* and distinction* grades were achieved at Kingswood Secondary Academy in Corby.

All students who applied to go to university have secured the necessary grades after overall improvements in results.

It was all smiles at Kingswood Secondary Academy.

Top performing students included: Ricky Bhagat (A, B, distinction*) who is heading to the University of Nottingham to study neuroscience, Steph Gore (A, B, distinction*) who is heading to Goldsmith’s, University of London to study international politics, Louis Macdonald (A*, A, distinction*) who is also heading to the University of Nottingham to study geography, Liam McLaughlan (B, C, distinction*) who is heading to the University of Liverpool to study English, William Helfrich (A, B, B) who is off to the University of Lincoln to study biomedical science and Eva Leeds (A, B, distinction*) who is off to Stamford to do a foundation year in art and design prior to university.

Andrew Burton, principal of Kingswood Secondary Academy, said: “The 2018/19 academic year was a very important one for Kingswood.

"Our sixth form retained its positive ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted along with the rest of the academy being graded ‘Good’ overall. The results today are a further acknowledgement that Kingswood is an excellent place to come and study post-16.

"Our students and staff work so hard together, along with the parental support from home, to achieve the successes that you are reading about today. I am so proud of them all.

"Whilst it is always sad to say goodbye to our Kingswoodians as they come to the end of their time with us, it is nonetheless fantastic to see them move on to higher education, jobs and apprenticeships in pursuit of their ambitions. We wish them continued success. Very well done.”

Wayne Norrie, chief executive officer of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “I am incredibly proud of the pupils and staff across the trust today and share in their excitement for their great results.

"As a trust, we are committed to providing the highest quality teaching and curriculum for our pupils, and today’s achievements are a reflection of this at Kingswood Secondary Academy.

“I look forward to seeing what the next challenge is for many of our pupils and I would like to wish them every success in their future endeavours.”