A-Levels: Kettering Science Academy

A-Level results have improved at Kettering Science Academy.

The academy says has seen results improve by half a grade per subject since 2017, with students achieving an average grade of C+.

Pupils celebrate their results.

92 per cent of students achieved a pass rate with two thirds of this year's cohort achieving an A* to C.

High performing subject areas include maths, media and the sciences.

Principal Tony Segalini said: “I am so pleased that our Year 13 students have done so well.

"I am proud of them all as well as our dedicated hardworking teachers.

"KSA is going from strength to strength and our sixth form is a great place to study post 16.”