A-Levels: East Northamptonshire College

Sixth form students from the East Northamptonshire schools of Ferrers, Huxlow and Rushden assembled today to celebrate their examination successes.

The 2019 results mark an uplift in overall A level ‘pass rates’, with 100 per cent pass rates in the vocational Applied (BTEC) courses.

Many students achieved stunning results. With the competition for top university places as demanding as ever, the college was delighted that the majority of students aiming for higher education courses secured their places with a large number at prestigious Russell Group institutions including the University of Cambridge.

Particular success went to Indra Warr from The Ferrers School who takes her place to read natural sciences at Cambridge University having achieved exceptional A* A* A grades in chemistry, biology and mathematics.

Other notable students were Sinead O’Callaghan, from Huxlow Science College, who was also awarded an A* in chemistry and A A A in mathematics, further mathematics and physics to secure her place at the University of Nottingham to study natural sciences.

Alfie Aldridge, also from Huxlow, achieved A A A grades in biology, chemistry and mathematics and will study medicine following a gap year.

Ferrers student Ella Brown was delighted to achieve A A A B in physics, chemistry, mathematics and further mathematics and is going to the University of Nottingham to study mechanical engineering.

Rhys Spavins Hicks from Rushden Academy achieved A* in mathematics, A in chemistry B in further mathematics and B in geography. He plans to study chemistry at Cardiff University.

BTEC Students achieved some outstanding results including Huxlow PE students Josh Hawkins D*D*D (Double Distinction* and Distinction), Kurtis Randall D*DD (Distinction* and double Distinction) Alexei Lazienko D*DD (Distinction* and double Distinction), Morgan Williams DDD (triple Distinction) and Andrew Redwood-Baker: DDD ( triple Distinction) who is taking up a sport coaching with physiotherapy apprenticeship.

Jake Warner from The Ferrers School and Rebecca Fargher both achieved DDD (triple Distinctions) in health and social care and Jo Seekings, from Rushden Academy, achieved DDD (triple Distinctions) in performing arts. Jake is going to Northampton University to study professional policing.

Elaine Brooker, director of The East Northamptonshire College, offered huge congratulations to all the students and staff who have worked so hard to achieve these results and also thanked parents for their support over the past two years.

She said: “We send very best wishes to all our Year 13 leavers as they embark on the next stage of their lives and their chosen careers.”

The next sixth form open evening will be on October 10 at The Ferrers School.