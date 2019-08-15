A-Levels: Corby Technical School

A Corby school is today celebrating its first ever set of A-Level results.

A Corby Technical School spokesman said: “Congratulations to our A Level students receiving results today, making 2019 a milestone year in Corby Technical School’s history.

“Our students achieved well across the board and our four highest performing students attained a combined A*, 6As, 4Bs and a C grade and most achieved three A Levels.”

Principal Angela Reynolds said: “I’d like to congratulate this very special cohort as they are the first ones to complete their full secondary education at the school.

“This is a really good set of results by our students, who worked hard to achieve these grades, with the help of our excellent and committed staff.”

Brooke Weston Trust’s CEO, Dr Andrew Campbell, said: “Well done to all those who are celebrating their results today and thanks to the staff and senior leadership of our schools whose hard work throughout this year has enabled the majority of our students to access their first choice of university or career. We wish them the very best for the future.”