A-Levels: Corby Business Academy

Corby Business Academy is today celebrating improved A-Level results - with one pupil gaining the grades to win a coveted place at Cambridge University.

Twenty nine per cent of all entries gained A* to B or equivalent grades at the Academy, which is an increase of almost 10 per cent. 58 percent of entries obtained A*- C, which is an increase of almost 20 per cent.

Corby Business Academy have had a great year NNL-190815-115657005

The school saw a rise in the average grade attained by students and the progress that students made during their sixth form studies.

There were also more successful applicants to Russell Group Universities.

Furthermore, there was an increase in the A* to B grades achieved for students who studied A-Level only pathways.

Thirty three per cent of entries achieved this headline measure, which is an increase of 11 per cent.

Top performers included Chantal McLaren (A*, A*, A & B), Louie Anderson (A*, A & B), Eden Northover (A*, A & B), Petronela Andries (Distinction *, A & B), Tijana Karan (A*, A & C) and Danielle Potter (A, A & B).

Chantal McLaren will now be attending Cambridge University, where she will study psychology. This is a tremendous achievement and serves as recognition to her dedication and hard work.

There was also real success with the progress that students made during their sixth form studies. These included Tay O’Neill, and Alex Cunningham who both ended with significant progress from their GCSE results, with results that included A*s, As and Distinctions.

There is a rise in students going onto university this year, with everyone else opting for professional or vocational apprenticeships. There was also an increase A* to B grades obtained in individual departments, with nine subjects showing improved outcomes.

Head of School Simon Underwood said: “We are extremely pleased with the students’ efforts this year, we are all very proud of their achievements.”

“The increases in overall results are testament to the hard work of the students and dedication from the Academy’s staff; it is also important to recognise the commitment and support from parents and carers alike.”

“To see so many of our young people move to destinations of their choice is very satisfying, we wish them all the best in their next endeavours.”

“The results are indicative of the progress that the Academy is making in its overall provision. We are determined that we will continue to go from strength to strength and provide our community with a high quality educational environment.”