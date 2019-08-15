A-Levels: Brooke Weston Academy, Corby

Brooke Weston Academy in Corby is celebrating another year of exceptional exam results.

The school said they are extremely proud of the attainment of their students, with 85 per cent achieving A* to C and almost 60 per cent of all entries being graded at A*, A or B.

Levia Yee.

Students studying applied qualifications performed exceptionally well, with all students achieving A* to C equivalents in their subjects.

The top performing students were Levia Yee, George Tysoe and Winston Ho.

They all achieved four A* or A grades with an amazing 17 students achieving at least three A or A* grades.

Almost 90 per cent of students are going on to university with 40 per cent heading to Russell Group universities, with the remainder opting for professional or vocational apprenticeships.

George Tysoe.

A school spokesman said: "We are especially delighted with the record number of students leaving Brooke Weston Academy to study medicine at university."

Principal Pete Kirkbride said: "Once again we are absolutely delighted with these results and I am immensely proud of the Year 13 students.

"The hard work and dedication of students and the tireless support of their teachers has resulted in another exceptional set of results for Brooke Weston Academy.

"These results are the culmination of an amazing team effort between the students, parents and all of the staff at Brooke Weston Academy. We wish all of our students every success in the future."

Winston Ho.