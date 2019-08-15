A-Levels: Bishop Stopford School, Kettering

Twins Matthew and Josh Hutchinson are off to Cambridge University after bagging a set of top A-Level results.

The school said that about half of grades awarded this year were at A* to B, and 18 students achieved at least 3 A* or A grades in their results.

Libby Slater, Bethany Hodgson, Priya Trivedi celebrate their exam successes at'Bishop Stopford School

Congratulations go to twins Josh and Matthew Hutchinson who achieved 4A*, A and B grades between them. Josh will go on to study Maths at Cambridge and Matthew Physics.

In new vocational courses, more than 50 per cent of students achieved grades equivalent to A and A*, and in the Extended Project Qualification – highly sought after by universities - results were exceptional, with 90 per cent of grades awarded at A* and A.

Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “The results this year are testament to the commitment and hard work of our 189 students who sat very challenging exams in May and June.

"What is particularly pleasing is that students of all abilities have made very good progress, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"We are proud to celebrate each individual achievement and wish all of our students the very best.

"We look forward to following their successes as they build upon the strong academic foundations which our school has given them.”