Become a crime scene investigator in new nail-biting outdoor game coming to Northamptonshire

Become a crime scene investigator in this outdoor adventure brought to you by CluedUpp Games.

A UK games company has just announced that their latest immersive outdoor experience is coming to Northamptonshire next year.

Budding detectives will be able to immerse themselves in the life of a crime scene investigator in this brand new nail-biting outdoor event coming to Northampton, Kettering and Corby throughout 2022.

Following the success of “Witchcraft & Wizardry” and “The Ripper” played by over one million people worldwide, CluedUpp Games are back with a brand new mystery that combines outdoor gaming and crime-solving in this unique one-off experience.

Founder of CluedUpp, Tref Griffiths said: “We’re now the world’s biggest geogaming events company, hosting exciting and immersive events in every continent around the globe.

"We have worked tirelessly to bring our amazing customers a brand new mystery and an incredible outdoor experience that will leave gamers on the edge of their seat.

"Be prepared to step in the shoes of a crime scene investigator as you navigate the streets to find clues to crack the case!”

The latest CSI-inspired storyline will see players follow a crime scene investigation like no other. Using forensic techniques, codebreaking, and good old-fashioned detective work, it is up to a team of up to six investigators to crack the case at whatever the cost.

The crime scene investigator experience is coming to Kettering on Saturday, February 19 2022; Northampton on Saturday, April 23 2022; Corby on Saturday, August 27 2022.

The game takes place entirely via the CluedUpp smartphone app, which is available on both iOS and Android. All that is needed for the game is a smartphone and a team of six willing investigators.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and are priced at £42.00 for a team of six adults; little detectives and dogs play free.