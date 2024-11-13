Rutland Sinfonia return to Oundle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rutland Sinfonia return to St. Peter’s Church, Oundle to play Bruckner’s 4th Symphony ‘Romantic’ (which is sounding great in rehearsal), and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 with Jeremy Young, a pianist who has performed with ensembles including Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Manchester Camerata and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as broadcasts for BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM amongst many others.