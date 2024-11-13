Rutland Sinfonia return to Oundle
Rutland Sinfonia return to St. Peter’s Church, Oundle to play Bruckner’s 4th Symphony ‘Romantic’ (which is sounding great in rehearsal), and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 with Jeremy Young, a pianist who has performed with ensembles including Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Manchester Camerata and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as broadcasts for BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM amongst many others.
Get your tickets right now from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/oundle/st-peters-church-oundle/romantic-austria/e-rleoav or, pop into The Oundle Bookshop or Oakham Wines
Don’t miss out, it’s going to be a super concert!