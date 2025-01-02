Hundreds pay tribute at funeral for Northamptonshire firefighter Gary Saville

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of firefighters from both Northamptonshire and London have paid tribute to Station Commander Gary Saville at his funeral.

Gary, who was a serving firefighter at Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, sadly passed away on November 24 aged just 39, having spent his last days surrounded by family and friends. In the period since then, the Fire Service has been supporting his wife Lorraine, and their daughters.

Gary had battled cancer and has shown remarkable courage since his diagnosis to continue working for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and remaining positive throughout.

He joined Northamptonshire (NFRS) in January 2024 and was appointed to the role of Station Commander for both Daventry and Long Buckby. Prior to his arrival in the county, Gary had spent his whole career at London Fire Brigade, which he joined in 2009.

Firefighters and fire staff from both Services came together on Monday (December 30) to pay tribute to Gary’s life and show their support for his family and friends.

Gary received his final mobilisation with the sounding of the station bells at Mereway Fire Station in Northampton at 11.15am. His funeral cortege, including two London Fire Brigade pumps from Southall Station and a Northamptonshire officer car escorted him to Nene Valley Crematorium in Wellingborough.

It was here that Gary was greeted by a Guard of Honour made up of hundreds of firefighters and fire staff from both Services, who bid farewell to their colleague.

A funeral ceremony was then held to remember Gary’s life, including tributes from wife Lorraine, his young daughters Sophie and Charlotte, and his parents Mick and Jackie. There were also tributes from colleagues from London Fire Brigade and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Area Commander Mick Berry attended the ceremony, and reflecting on an emotional day, said: “We are of course absolutely devastated with the loss of a well-respected colleague. Gary had been with Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service for nearly 12 months.

“In that short time, he had such a positive impact, especially with the crews he was leading at Daventry and Long Buckby.

“He was a very popular figure both here in Northamptonshire and in London, and the incredible turnout for his funeral demonstrates the high regard in which he was held by all he worked with. Our deepest condolences go to his wife Lorraine, their two daughters, as well as his other family and friends, and we will continue to support them.”