Handyman John launches comprehensive garden maintenance service

Handyman John at work

Handyman John has announced the launch of a comprehensive garden maintenance service for residential and commercial customers across Northamptonshire, expanding his portfolio of professional property maintenance services.

The new garden maintenance programme includes regular grass cutting, hedge trimming, weed removal, and patio cleaning services. This expansion comes in response to increasing demand for reliable, professional garden maintenance services in the region.

"Well-maintained gardens are essential for both property value and enjoyment," says John. "Our new service ensures that gardens receive professional care and attention throughout the year."

Recent testimonials highlight the quality and reliability of garden maintenance work, particularly noting the thorough approach to garden care and attention to detail. The service has proven especially valuable for elderly residents and busy professionals who require regular, dependable garden maintenance.

The programme is backed by full insurance coverage and delivered with the same professional approach that has earned Handyman John his perfect customer rating. Services are available throughout the extensive Northamptonshire coverage area.

For more information about garden maintenance services or to schedule regular maintenance, contact 07759 410334 or email [email protected].