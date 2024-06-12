East Midlands county with longest healthy life expectancy revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
In fact, when compared to the rest of the UK, Rutland came third overall.
Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.
Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.
The data revealed that people in Rutland’s average healthy life expectancy is 70.75 years, the highest in the East Midlands.
West Northamptonshire came second with 64.5 years, and North Northamptonshire third with 63.7 years.
Leicester, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire sat at the bottom of the table with 58.55, 57.5 and 56.35 years respectively.
There’s a 14.4-year difference between top of the table Rutland (70.75) and bottom of the table North East Lincolnshire (56.35).
|
East Midlands
|
Average Healthy Life Expectancy
|
Rutland
|
70.75
|
West Northamptonshire
|
64.5
|
North Northamptonshire
|
63.7
|
Leicestershire
|
63.25
|
Derbyshire
|
62.5
|
Lincolnshire
|
61.6
|
Nottinghamshire
|
61.2
|
Peterborough
|
60.45
|
Leicester
|
58.55
|
North Lincolnshire
|
57.5
|
North East Lincolnshire
|
56.35
When compared to the rest of the UK, the East Midlands came 7th.
|
Region
|
Average Healthy Life Expectancy
|
South East
|
65.3
|
South West
|
64.5
|
London
|
64.4
|
East Of England
|
64
|
Scotland
|
62.3
|
Northern Ireland
|
62.1
|
East Midlands
|
61.9
|
Wales
|
61.9
|
West Midlands
|
61.8
|
North West
|
61.1
|
Yorkshire and the Humber
|
60.4
|
North East
|
59.2
Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “there are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.
“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.
“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.
“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.
“Finally, monitor yourself. Everybody is different, so find what works for you, and the best way to do this is with regular health check-ups so you can nip any potential problems in the bud.”