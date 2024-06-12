East Midlands county with longest healthy life expectancy revealed

By Aaron RenfreeContributor
Published 12th Jun 2024, 16:41 BST
New research has revealed people in Rutland have a longer healthy life expectancy than anywhere else in the East Midlands.

In fact, when compared to the rest of the UK, Rutland came third overall.

Harlow Leisurezone analysed the latest ‘Health state life expectancies’ ONS report to reveal the figures.

Healthy life expectancy is described as “an estimate of lifetime spent in “very good” or “good” health, based on how individuals perceive their general health”.

Healthy Life Expectancy
Healthy Life Expectancy

The data revealed that people in Rutland’s average healthy life expectancy is 70.75 years, the highest in the East Midlands.

West Northamptonshire came second with 64.5 years, and North Northamptonshire third with 63.7 years.

Leicester, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire sat at the bottom of the table with 58.55, 57.5 and 56.35 years respectively.

There’s a 14.4-year difference between top of the table Rutland (70.75) and bottom of the table North East Lincolnshire (56.35).

East Midlands

Average Healthy Life Expectancy

Rutland

70.75

West Northamptonshire

64.5

North Northamptonshire

63.7

Leicestershire

63.25

Derbyshire

62.5

Lincolnshire

61.6

Nottinghamshire

61.2

Peterborough

60.45

Leicester

58.55

North Lincolnshire

57.5

North East Lincolnshire

56.35

When compared to the rest of the UK, the East Midlands came 7th.

Region

Average Healthy Life Expectancy

South East

65.3

South West

64.5

London

64.4

East Of England

64

Scotland

62.3

Northern Ireland

62.1

East Midlands

61.9

Wales

61.9

West Midlands

61.8

North West

61.1

Yorkshire and the Humber

60.4

North East

59.2
Dave Marrington, Gym Manager from Harlow Leisurezone said: “there are many things people can do to live a long, healthy life.

“A healthy, balanced diet is the first thing to consider. Make sure you eat plenty of fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Also keep an eye on your intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt and sugar.

“Make sure you exercise too. At least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity will do the job. Bundle that with some strength training exercises at least twice a week and you’ll be good to go.

“Don’t forget about sleep either. Aim for 7 to 9 hours of good quality sleep per night, and maintain a regular sleep schedule, along with a restful sleeping environment.

“Finally, monitor yourself. Everybody is different, so find what works for you, and the best way to do this is with regular health check-ups so you can nip any potential problems in the bud.”

