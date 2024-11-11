103-year-old Northampton veteran to commemorate Remembrance Day at Anchor care home

Jack Waterfield, a resident of Anchor’s Timken Grange care home in Northamptonshire, is a 103 year old war veteran with a life story that spans continents and decades.

Having served in the Royal Air Force during the Second World War, Jack’s incredible journey has taken him across the globe, from the frozen landscapes of Scotland to the deserts of North Africa, to the Mediterranean islands of Malta and Gibraltar, and even to the slopes of Mount Vesuvius in Italy.

Jack’s service began in 1941, when he was stationed in Scotland during the bitter winter months. He recalls the cold, the snow, and the makeshift football games with old tins to keep warm. Tea with Carnation milk was a comfort during those harsh winters, and Jack found camaraderie in the small moments of shared warmth and routine.

But the true scale of Jack's travels unfolded when he was sent to North Africa and later to Malta, a place that became central to his wartime experience. He remembers one particularly harrowing mission, when 50 Spitfires were flown to Malta in planes that had oil leaks and malfunctioning radios, with pilots who had never been trained on aircraft carriers. “It’s a wonder some of them landed safe,” Jack recalls, “some of the pilots had never been trained to fly aircraft carriers either.”

Jack Waterfield

The constant movement and travel became a theme of Jack’s life, as he was later one of just eight men selected to go to Gibraltar. Four of them, including Jack, went on to join the prestigious 'Eagle Detachment' – a unit that would go on to play a key role in the war. Jack fondly recalls the gruelling, sometimes uncomfortable nature of their travels, sleeping wherever they could on transport ships and learning languages like French (which, as Jack humorously admits, he’s long since forgotten).

In 1951, Jack married Irene, and together they shared a daughter, Marilyn. Jack and Irene remained partners in life, and in their later years, they revisited some of the places Jack had been during the war, making new memories together and reflecting on their past.

Over the years he explored not just the world, but also the intimate details of his own past. His memories of his time in the forces were so captivating that he decided to write a book about his experiences, entitled Called Up. My time in the R.A.F. During WWII - preserving his story for future generations.

Jack Waterfield’s experiences have spanned more than just continents – they have spanned history. Over his lifetime, Jack has lived through three British coronations and seen countless changes in the world around him.

Now, as a resident at Anchor’s Timken Grange care home, Jack enjoys the comfort and companionship of the community around him. His stories continue to inspire and captivate those who are fortunate enough to hear them. Though Jack’s days of travel have slowed, his legacy – of service, courage, and love – continues to resound, and his memories remain in the hearts of his family, friends, and caregivers.

Now, at 103, Jack’s presence at Timken Grange is a living history lesson – one that reminds everyone of the sacrifices made by those who served in the war and the lasting impact those years had on the world. His stories offer a window into a world that is rapidly disappearing, and his legacy of courage, adventure, and love will undoubtedly live on for many years to come.