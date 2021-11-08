A new Aldi supermarket will open by early next year in a Northamptonshire village where hundreds of new homes are being built.

The supermarket chain will take over land that has been earmarked for a shop as part of the Overstone Leys 'sustainable urban extension', agreed in 2015, where hundred 2,000 homes, a school and care home are planned.

Planning permission was granted earlier this year, despite concerns from councillors relating to traffic and design.

The 1,842sqm supermarket's entrance would be off the newly-built Sywell Road and have a car park with more than 140 spaces.

Now Aldi has confirmed the new store will open in February 2022 and the company is on the lookout for 28 new members of staff.

John Richardson, regional managing director at Aldi, said: “We are really excited about the job creation in Overstone Leys.

“Aldi’s increased popularity and customer demand for quality products allows us to keep growing and create more and more new employment opportunities across the region.

“Working at Aldi means more than just having a job; we really care about our colleagues, both personally and professionally.

“We take immense pride in supporting the career development of all our colleagues and invest time and resources in them, in order to keep everyone motivated, fully engaged, continuously challenged and, importantly, happy.”

Aldi is looking for two assistant store managers, five deputy store managers, and up to 21 store assistants for the Overstone Leys store.

Full and part time positions will be available and Aldi says majority of colleagues receive a minimum of £9.55 per hour, rising to £10.57.