Wellingborough company is helping young people into work

A manufacturer in Wellingborough has donated a range of its products to an academy devoted to training young people.

U-Pol, based in Denington Road where it makes products for the vehicle repair industry, has supplied a variety of tools to Joe’s Autobox Academy, which is a joint venture with Right Resolution Community Interest Company helping youngsters in the care system on to a career path.

Joe’s Autobox, in Bunting Road, Northampton, was set up by Gurol Hussein - known as Joe - and trains up to four students at a time.

Amarjit Pawar, director at Right Resolution CIC, said: “We approached Joe to see if he could help our cause and he jumped at the chance.

“We reached out to U-Pol to see if they could provide support and they emphatically embraced what we are trying to achieve by providing all of the products needed to help train the students.”

Mr Hussein said: “I started with nothing but I was given a chance to learn a skill which has served me well.

“If just one of the students go on to make a career from what we are offering I’ll be a happy man.”

Kevin Henry, U-Pol’s national technical manager, said: “What Right Resolution and Joe are trying to achieve cannot be understated.”

“There is a huge shortage of new, young, talent in the car repair industry so helping out in anyway possible was the least we at U-Pol could do.

He added: “Our company has been producing products for more than 70 years, a majority of that time has been here in Northamptonshire.

With funds at a premium, Right Resolution CIC and Joe’s Autobox Academy are appealing for other local businesses to follow U-Pol’s lead and help support their cause.

For details visit: localgiving.org/charity/rightresolutioncic/project/joesautoboxacademy/